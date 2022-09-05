Potential Spoiler on WWE Extreme Rules' main event

With the UK Stadium show Clash at the Castle now in the rearview, WWE is moving on to form storylines for the Extreme Rules premium live event match card.

This past weekend's main event had Drew McIntyre go against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, which delivered on all fronts for fans. However, McIntyre lost to The Tribal Chief following interference from the brother of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, who helped his cousin pick up the win.

Following this unfortunate loss, it seems the Scottish Warrior might move on to ending unfinished business with Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules. Xero News has reported that the creative plans in place are for Kross to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of Extreme Rules on October 8.

Xero News @NewsXero Its essentially a lock that the main event for Extreme Rules is



Drew vs Kross



Not able to say if non title or not. Its essentially a lock that the main event for Extreme Rules is Drew vs Kross Not able to say if non title or not.

It also seems unlikely that Reigns will be placed on the card anywhere following reports of him not being scheduled to wrestle for a while. However, these reports are currently unconfirmed by other sources, so we'll have to see how the feuds for Extreme Rules play out in the coming weeks.

Drew McIntyre commented on his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

It was an unfortunate end to Drew McIntyre's quest for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Many fans believed it was time for the Scottish Warrior to redeem himself in front of a massive crowd. But after going through an all-out brawl, a pivotal distraction from Solo Sikoa was enough to help Roman Reigns retain the title and continue his long-running streak as champion.

In the Clash at the Castle post-show media conference, Drew McIntyre reflected on his main event match against Reigns. The two-time WWE Champion commented that he should've known better about what would happen and that he would deal with The Tribal Chief someday soon:

"Everything's come really full circle, and to dream and talk about this show for so long, to see it materialize, the first UK stadium show in 30 years, not to be everything I dreamed of and thought it could be, it was so much more. And a few years ago, the young Drew would be flipping out right now, swearing, talking about getting screwed. But I know Roman, I should've known better. We'll deal with him when it comes to next week, but I'm looking for the positives right now, and look at it everybody, we did it," said McIntyre. [From 0:32 to 1:01]

Who do you think should dethrone Roman Reigns for the undisputed title? Sound off in the comments section below!

