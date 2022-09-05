Reported plans for Roman Reigns after WWE Clash at the Castle; date and location for next title defense disclosed

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle this past Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

However, The Tribal Chief didn't get the job done on his own, as he had help from his bloodline, which is a regular occurrence. The difference is that this time it wasn't The Usos or his special counsel Paul Heyman. His other cousin, Solo Sikoa, was the one who came to his aid at the event. This has left many fans wondering who will step up to challenge The Head of the Table next.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns is currently not booked for WWE's next premium live event Extreme Rules. The event is scheduled to take place on October 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. Meltzer added that his next title defense will be at Crown Jewel, set for November 5, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"He's not on the show [Extreme Rules]. His next championship match is Saudi Arabia. I don't know who against but I know it's Saudi Arabia. He's not on the Philly show," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Which WWE Superstar could Roman Reigns face at Crown Jewel?

The Tribal Chief has defeated everybody that has stepped up to him, but there are still a few notable names that are yet to face him for the coveted title. This includes Cody Rhodes, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Karrion Kross.

Any one of these names could challenge him at Crown Jewel. We could even see a rematch between him and Drew McIntyre on the show. The Head of the Table recently hit 2 years as the Universal Champion, and it doesn't seem like his historic run will come to an end anytime soon.

