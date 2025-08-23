  • home icon
  "Disgraceful" - Current WWE Champion Feels Disrespected After Massive Snub Following Invitation From the White House

"Disgraceful" - Current WWE Champion Feels Disrespected After Massive Snub Following Invitation From the White House

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 23, 2025 01:18 GMT
WWE HQ
This WWE star is popular among the fans (Source: WWE.com)

A current WWE champion felt snubbed after she received an invitation from the White House. She has voiced her displeasure online.

Becky Lynch has changed her entire attitude since she returned earlier this year. She has turned heel and hasn't been shy to voice her displeasure against anyone. However, this change in attitude helped her capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Tonight, The Man kicked off WWE SmackDown, which was held in Dublin, Ireland. She got a huge reaction from her home crowd. However, Becky Lynch was able to turn the crowd against her during her promo almost instantly by insulting the fans and her country.

Following the show, World Wrestling Entertainment posted a clip from the segment. The Women's Intercontinental Champion responded to the clip, stating that it was "disgraceful" that she received an invite to the White House before she was invited to Aras an Uachtarain, which is the official residence as well as workplace of the Irish President.

"Further more, I find it disgraceful I got an invitation to the White House before I got an invite for Aras an Uachtarain."
Check out her tweet here:

WWE Star Becky Lynch Explained Why She Enjoys Being a Heel

As good as Becky Lynch is as a babyface, she is a natural-born heel. She thrives being the bad guy, and her character feels a bit edgy. However, every time she tries to become a heel, the fans cheer for her, which forces her to turn babyface again.

During a conversation with Cody Rhodes on his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About? the WWE star revealed that she loves being a heel since she can make other people look good.

"I really love being a bad guy. I feel like I do more good being bad, you know, like I'm a better wrestler that way. I'm better at making people look good because I'm not a cool wrestler and don't have cool moves," Becky said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Becky Lynch.

