"Disgraceful" - Current WWE Champion Feels Disrespected After Massive Snub Following Invitation From the White House

A current WWE champion felt snubbed after she received an invitation from the White House. She has voiced her displeasure online.

Ad

Becky Lynch has changed her entire attitude since she returned earlier this year. She has turned heel and hasn't been shy to voice her displeasure against anyone. However, this change in attitude helped her capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Tonight, The Man kicked off WWE SmackDown, which was held in Dublin, Ireland. She got a huge reaction from her home crowd. However, Becky Lynch was able to turn the crowd against her during her promo almost instantly by insulting the fans and her country.

Ad

Trending

Following the show, World Wrestling Entertainment posted a clip from the segment. The Women's Intercontinental Champion responded to the clip, stating that it was "disgraceful" that she received an invite to the White House before she was invited to Aras an Uachtarain, which is the official residence as well as workplace of the Irish President.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

"Further more, I find it disgraceful I got an invitation to the White House before I got an invite for Aras an Uachtarain."

Ad

Check out her tweet here:

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE further more, I find it disgraceful I got an invitation to the White House before I got an invite for Aras an Uachtarain

Ad

WWE Star Becky Lynch Explained Why She Enjoys Being a Heel

As good as Becky Lynch is as a babyface, she is a natural-born heel. She thrives being the bad guy, and her character feels a bit edgy. However, every time she tries to become a heel, the fans cheer for her, which forces her to turn babyface again.

During a conversation with Cody Rhodes on his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About? the WWE star revealed that she loves being a heel since she can make other people look good.

Ad

"I really love being a bad guy. I feel like I do more good being bad, you know, like I'm a better wrestler that way. I'm better at making people look good because I'm not a cool wrestler and don't have cool moves," Becky said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Becky Lynch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!