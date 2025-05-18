"Disgusting move by WWE management" - SmackDown star airs her frustration

WWE has officially begun the build to Money in the Bank 2025. The latest episode of SmackDown saw two qualifying bouts for the traditional MITB ladder matches. Amid the buzz surrounding the upcoming event, a top SmackDown star criticized the management.

Ad

Former Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green was part of a Triple Threat qualifier bout on SmackDown, and she was the one who took the pin. Alexa Bliss secured the win, becoming the first star to officially punch her ticket to the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder bout.

On X, a fan posted a video of Michin and Alexa Bliss teaming up to deliver a double dropkick to Chelsea Green during the three-way match. They highlighted how Green was in a "handicap" situation against the former Mia Yim and Little Miss Bliss. In response, the Canadian star fired shots at the WWE management for putting her in an unfavorable spot and blamed them for her loss.

Ad

Trending

“Disgusting move by WWE management,” Green wrote.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

You can view the post below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE veteran says Chelsea Green didn’t look her best on SmackDown

While reviewing the latest episode of SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Chelsea Green's performance. Mantell felt Green was trying to act cute on the microphone to see whether it garnered a positive response from the audience.

“Well, tonight she wasn't at her best. There was something off character tonight with that whole match really. And I don't know what they're afraid of or what held them back, but I think she is actually trying to be too cute on the mic, but this is like anything else. You'll try something, if it works, you'll stay with it, and if it doesn't, then you try to find somewhere else to go,'' Mantell said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for Chelsea Green after she failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More