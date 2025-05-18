"Disgusting move by WWE management" - SmackDown star airs her frustration

WWE has officially begun the build to Money in the Bank 2025. The latest episode of SmackDown saw two qualifying bouts for the traditional MITB ladder matches. Amid the buzz surrounding the upcoming event, a top SmackDown star criticized the management.
Former Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green was part of a Triple Threat qualifier bout on SmackDown, and she was the one who took the pin. Alexa Bliss secured the win, becoming the first star to officially punch her ticket to the 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder bout.
On X, a fan posted a video of Michin and Alexa Bliss teaming up to deliver a double dropkick to Chelsea Green during the three-way match. They highlighted how Green was in a "handicap" situation against the former Mia Yim and Little Miss Bliss. In response, the Canadian star fired shots at the WWE management for putting her in an unfavorable spot and blamed them for her loss.
“Disgusting move by WWE management,” Green wrote.
WWE veteran says Chelsea Green didn’t look her best on SmackDown
While reviewing the latest episode of SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Chelsea Green's performance. Mantell felt Green was trying to act cute on the microphone to see whether it garnered a positive response from the audience.
“Well, tonight she wasn't at her best. There was something off character tonight with that whole match really. And I don't know what they're afraid of or what held them back, but I think she is actually trying to be too cute on the mic, but this is like anything else. You'll try something, if it works, you'll stay with it, and if it doesn't, then you try to find somewhere else to go,'' Mantell said.
It will be interesting to see what plans the creative team has for Chelsea Green after she failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.