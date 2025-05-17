“She is actually trying to be too cute on the mic” - WWE veteran addresses whether Chelsea Green has backstage heat (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two huge Money in the Bank qualifying matches, one on the men's and women's sides each. In the women's match, Alexa Bliss took on Michin and former United States champion Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat that ended in a victory for The Goddess of WWE.

Ad

This resulted in yet another loss for the inaugural Women's United States champion, who has lost her title on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania. This marked the second successive week Green was pinned by Bliss, and fans are starting to wonder whether there's some backstage heat on her.

Addressing the situation on the BroDown podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Chelsea Green is 'trying to be too cute on the mic' and that she didn't look her best during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"Well, tonight she wasn't at her best. There was something off character tonight with that whole match really. And I don't know what they're afraid of or what held them back, but I think she is actually trying to be too cute on the mic, but this is like anything else. You'll try something, if it works, you'll stay with it, and if it doesn't, then you try to find somewhere else to go.'' Mantell said. [From 25:01 onwards]

Ad

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

Easy to get aimless in WWE

Mantell elaborated on how easy it is to wander when things aren't going your way. He stressed that it's essential to find something that works for a wrestler, but doing it too frequently makes one look aimless.

"Now, when they look and look and look for somewhere else to go week after week, you're aimless. You're just out in the field, you're just wandering around. You don't know which way to go. And then after a while, if the writer doesn't know which way to go, he'll get away from it because he don't know where to go. And instead of exposing himself, he just and he'll tell the town, 'Oh, hang on, hang on, hang on. We'll get back to you,'" Mantell said. [From 25:24 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green became one of the most popular superstars in WWE during the last year, thanks to her mic skills and over-the-top persona. This led to her becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion, and it looks like she'll have to dig in deep once again to come back to the top.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More