  "She is actually trying to be too cute on the mic" - WWE veteran addresses whether Chelsea Green has backstage heat (Exclusive)

“She is actually trying to be too cute on the mic” - WWE veteran addresses whether Chelsea Green has backstage heat (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified May 17, 2025 08:39 GMT
Chelsea Green recently lost the Women
Chelsea Green recently lost the Women's United States Championship. (Image via X/@ImChelseaGreen)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured two huge Money in the Bank qualifying matches, one on the men's and women's sides each. In the women's match, Alexa Bliss took on Michin and former United States champion Chelsea Green in a Triple Threat that ended in a victory for The Goddess of WWE.

This resulted in yet another loss for the inaugural Women's United States champion, who has lost her title on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania. This marked the second successive week Green was pinned by Bliss, and fans are starting to wonder whether there's some backstage heat on her.

Addressing the situation on the BroDown podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claimed that Chelsea Green is 'trying to be too cute on the mic' and that she didn't look her best during the latest episode of SmackDown.

"Well, tonight she wasn't at her best. There was something off character tonight with that whole match really. And I don't know what they're afraid of or what held them back, but I think she is actually trying to be too cute on the mic, but this is like anything else. You'll try something, if it works, you'll stay with it, and if it doesn't, then you try to find somewhere else to go.'' Mantell said. [From 25:01 onwards]
Easy to get aimless in WWE

Mantell elaborated on how easy it is to wander when things aren't going your way. He stressed that it's essential to find something that works for a wrestler, but doing it too frequently makes one look aimless.

"Now, when they look and look and look for somewhere else to go week after week, you're aimless. You're just out in the field, you're just wandering around. You don't know which way to go. And then after a while, if the writer doesn't know which way to go, he'll get away from it because he don't know where to go. And instead of exposing himself, he just and he'll tell the town, 'Oh, hang on, hang on, hang on. We'll get back to you,'" Mantell said. [From 25:24 onwards]
Chelsea Green became one of the most popular superstars in WWE during the last year, thanks to her mic skills and over-the-top persona. This led to her becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion, and it looks like she'll have to dig in deep once again to come back to the top.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
