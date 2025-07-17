  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Disheartening Roman Reigns update following WWE RAW return

Disheartening Roman Reigns update following WWE RAW return

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Jul 17, 2025 16:00 GMT
Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE (Image via WWE)
Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE (Image via WWE.com)

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on RAW this past Monday, and it seems that he could be heading towards a match at SummerSlam. Interestingly, this will only be the third bout that Reigns has wrestled in 2025 and just his second singles match of the year.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reigns returned at SummerSlam back in 2024, and in the year that has followed, he has only wrestled one singles match in WWE, which came in January when he took on Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat as part of the Netflix premiere.

Reigns has wrestled just six matches since his return last summer, and outside of the Netflix premiere, the last time he wrestled on a weekly show was in December 2022.

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Roman Reigns is seen as a major attraction for WWE

Roman Reigns has been a part-time star for several years now, so his sporadic appearances have always been up for debate. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has his own health issues as well as six children to look after, so his new schedule appears to work much better for him.

Ad

That being said, his current run may not last long, as his return to WWE could be to perform at SummerSlam, only to take another hiatus until Crown Jewel or Survivor Series, since Reigns doesn't usually work premium live events that are considered to be B-level.

The OTC is on the poster for Survivor Series, which means he could be expected to be there this year. However, if this pattern continues, then it's likely he will only wrestle two more matches in 2025 at WWE's biggest events.

Ad

WWE appears to be setting up a tag team match at SummerSlam that will see Roman Reigns and Jey Uso take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which means it could be 2026 before Reigns wrestles another singles match in the promotion.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications