Disheartening Roman Reigns update following WWE RAW return

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on RAW this past Monday, and it seems that he could be heading towards a match at SummerSlam. Interestingly, this will only be the third bout that Reigns has wrestled in 2025 and just his second singles match of the year.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Reigns returned at SummerSlam back in 2024, and in the year that has followed, he has only wrestled one singles match in WWE, which came in January when he took on Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat as part of the Netflix premiere.

Reigns has wrestled just six matches since his return last summer, and outside of the Netflix premiere, the last time he wrestled on a weekly show was in December 2022.

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Roman Reigns is seen as a major attraction for WWE

Roman Reigns has been a part-time star for several years now, so his sporadic appearances have always been up for debate. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has his own health issues as well as six children to look after, so his new schedule appears to work much better for him.

Ad

That being said, his current run may not last long, as his return to WWE could be to perform at SummerSlam, only to take another hiatus until Crown Jewel or Survivor Series, since Reigns doesn't usually work premium live events that are considered to be B-level.

The OTC is on the poster for Survivor Series, which means he could be expected to be there this year. However, if this pattern continues, then it's likely he will only wrestle two more matches in 2025 at WWE's biggest events.

Ad

Expand Tweet

WWE appears to be setting up a tag team match at SummerSlam that will see Roman Reigns and Jey Uso take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, which means it could be 2026 before Reigns wrestles another singles match in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE