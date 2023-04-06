Disheartening update on WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham

The latest health update on WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham isn't a great one.

The former WWWF Heavyweight Champion has been going through a wide range of health issues lately, and things are seemingly getting worse.

A disheartening update on Graham's health was provided on his official Facebook page by his wife, Valerie, who posted the following message:

"Things are horribly difficult. Wayne is struggling and still not home. I was in the ER this weekend still testing positive for covid....shortness of breath....severe coughing....said it's inflammation and bronchitis from covid....this is horrible and going through it alone is getting harder every day. I just had a call from the nursing facility and Wayne has refused all of his meds today....he's dealing with a lot of confusion and depression. He's still 100% deaf and has now lost 65 pounds....It's breaking my heart not being able to see him. This Friday will be 12 weeks since he's been home. And now on top of everything else I have to figure out how to come up with his medicare copay."

Billy Graham has launched a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses

With the WWE Hall of Famer in bad shape, a GoFundMe has been launched for Superstar Billy Graham to help him and his family pay his medical bills.

The following is an excerpt from Billy Graham's GoFundMe page to help pay his medical bills.

"He is dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on. He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this. He is facing at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the Mayo hospital. Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks. Wayne's wife Valerie is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband. They are facing mounting long term medical related bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated. God Bless you and thank you. Prayers would be much appreciated!"

