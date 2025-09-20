"Disrespectful oversized sasquatch" - Top name goes off at Brock Lesnar ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar is set to have his final match with John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but one name wasn't happy with The Beast Incarnate and called him an &quot;oversized&quot; sasquatch ahead of the premium live event.Logan Paul has been very vocal lately as he's no longer a celebrity performer and gives his all in the ring regularly. However, he doesn't hold back when anyone disrespects his drink, Prime, which is an officially sponsored drink, and the logo can be seen in the center of the ring.On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Brock Lesnar went on a rampage and destroyed the Prime Hydration station near the announcer's desk. Today, Logan Paul reacted to the clip and went off at The Beast Incarnate ahead of his match.Not only did Logan Paul root for his former tag team partner, John Cena, but he also called Brock Lesnar an &quot;oversized sasquatch&quot; and wished he had never returned to the Stamford-based promotion following his sudden hiatus in 2024.&quot;Oh, what the h*ll, bro. What did Prime ever do to you? Besides, hydrate millions of people and pay your bills, by the way. That's an official WWE sponsorship you're disrespecting. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar tonight on ESPN, absolutely crazy, but I'm rooting for John because Brock, you're a disrespectful oversized sasquatch, and you shouldn't have come back to the WWE. There, I said it,&quot; Paul said on X/Twitter.Brock Lesnar attacked Corey Graves on WWE SmackDownOn the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, the show took a drastic turn when a furious Lesnar came out and manhandled Michael Cole ahead of their interview. Before The Beast Incarnate could attack the commentator, Corey Graves stepped in to save his partner.Instead of attacking Cole, the three-time Universal Champion shifted his focus towards the retired star and dropped him with two F5s. The segment ended with Graves being attended by the medical staff, suggesting it was done to write him off, as Pat McAfee will be in Indiana for WWE Wrestlepalooza.If you use quotes from the article, please credit Logan Paul's X account and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.