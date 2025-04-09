Dissension teased between top faction; member gets defeated by Sol Ruca on WWE NXT

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Sol Ruca took on Jazmyn Nyx for a spot in the Women's North American Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver. Fatal Influence, the group the latter is a part of, showed signs of dissension before the bout.
Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley were arguing backstage over who among them would compete in the qualifying match. Henley wanted to do it to get her title back. Jacy reminded her that she already lost, so it was her turn. Jazmyn Nyx stepped in and told them she was going out there to face Sol and win the title.
Sol Ruca dropped Nyx on the mat with a facebuster before hitting a suplex during the match. She tried to hit a superkick, but Jazmyn did a leg sweep. Ruca went for a springboard dive, but Jazmyn Nyx had her knees up. She hit the babyface with a few kicks in the corner and caught Sol with a dropkick.
Sol Ruca planted the Fatal Influence member face-first on the mat and kicked her in the midsection. She hit a few chops, a shoulder tackle, and a springboard takedown.
Jazmyn Nyx hit Ruca with a Pele Kick and got a two-count. The babyface planted her opponent with the Sol Snatcher and won the match via pinfall. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley were not happy with that.