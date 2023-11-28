Dixie Carter reacts to being spotted backstage on WWE RAW

Dixie Carter has made her first comment after being spotted backstage on WWE RAW.

Carter is best known for her stint as the president of TNA. She was quite a well-known figure in the pro-wrestling industry back in the 2010s.

Dixie Carter made a surprise backstage appearance on tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Carter was spotted hanging out with Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, and Drake Maverick.

She has now put up a tweet reacting to her appearance on RAW:

"So fun seeing so many wonderful people today @WWE #RAW. Thanks Bruce…. @WWEonFOX," Carter wrote.

Carter was a mainstay in TNA during 2009-16. In addition to being TNA President, she worked as an on-screen figure on multiple occasions. In 2016, Billy Corgan replaced Carter as the president of TNA. Carter was named the chairwoman of the company.

One of Dixie's biggest moments in TNA was being put through the table by Bully Ray. Here's what she said about the same while speaking with Ring Rust Radio:

"It hurt like hell. I have such mad respect for these men and women and what they do every time. I sit there as they come backstage and they’re warriors. I talk to professional football players and fighters and NBA guys, and they all tell me they could never do what these men and women do 52 weeks a year, no offseason, multiple times a week." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It remains to be seen why Dixie Carter made a backstage appearance on RAW tonight. Likely, she was simply visiting her friends while passing by.

