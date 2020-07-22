Curt Hawkins was one of several WWE talents who had been let go by the company back in April, with the releases coming as a cost-cutting measure amidst the coronavirus crisis. Hawkins had been with WWE for the past four years, and had another 8-year stint with the promotion, back in 2006-14. On tonight's edition of Impact, a video package was shown which signaled the arrival of Brian Myers, the man behind the Curt Hawkins character. Myers soon took to Twitter and had a message for his previous boss, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Myers took reference from the iconic final moments of Ric Flair's WrestleMania 24 match against Shawn Michaels and wrote the exact same words while addressing Vince McMahon that Michaels said to Flair before hitting him with a Sweet Chin Music to end his career. Myers finished off his tweet by hinting that he's ready for what's next for him on Impact Wrestling. Check out the tweet below:

Curt Hawkins did well for himself as a mid-card Superstar in Vince McMahon's promotion

Back in 2007-09, Myers formed a tag team with Zack Ryder, with the duo being dubbed as Major Brothers. They soon joined Edge's faction, La Familia, and were mostly seen aiding The Rated-R Superstar in his high-profile World title matches against some of SmackDown's biggest Superstars. At WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Edge faced off against The Undertaker in the main event of the show, with the World title on the line. The match saw interference from Myers and Ryder, but The Phenom still managed to put Edge down and leave The Show of Shows with the top prize on his shoulder.

Myers and Ryder won the WWE Tag Team titles on two occasions. It should also be noted that he had a brief stint with Impact Wrestling back in 2015, where he won the TNA World Tag Team Championships with Trevor Lee. He soon came back to Vince McMahon's company and went on to win the Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35, alongside Ryder.