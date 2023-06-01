"Do you ever actually, like, get in the ring and do what you get paid to do?" - Chelsea Green takes massive shot at 46-year-old WWE star

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green struck a globally beloved superstar with some strong words on a recent episode of The Bump.

Titus O'Neil does not step into the ring and wrestle much these days. He is, however, a global ambassador for WWE and is renowned for his charity work.

The Hall of Famer is a former tag team champion as part of The Prime Time Players during his run as an in-ring competitor. His last match to date was a United States title bout against then-champion Bobby Lashley all the way back in November 2020.

During a back-and-forth between the brash Chelsea Green and Titus O'Neil on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the former brought up the latter's in-ring absence of late:

"Do you ever actually, like, get in the ring and do what you get paid to do?" Green remarked. [56:50-56:58]

Titus O'Neil did not take the words lightly and retorted with:

"See, that's the problem, guys. Worry about your tag team moves that you don't possess right now. Go and win the women's tag team titles, and then you come and talk to me about what's been done, and what's not done." [57:04-57:16]

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville recently lost a Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal-4 Way match to the returning duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Ex-UFC star blasts WWE creative team for hollow women's division

Ronda Rousey has always advocated the women's division, albeit not in the conventional sense. The Baddest Woman on the Planet usually calls out the creative team for their lack of input with the women of WWE, and was especially critical of the hollow roster today:

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem... I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’... But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.”

Perhaps now that Rousey and Baszler are the new champions, more women could work in the tag division and bring the spotlight to an area of the roster that has largely been overlooked.

Shot of Wrestling @ShotOfWrestling Love them or hate them, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are the best team to wear the tag gold right now. They are a legit team, AND Ronda’s star power gives the titles more of a spotlight. What are your thoughts? Love them or hate them, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler are the best team to wear the tag gold right now. They are a legit team, AND Ronda’s star power gives the titles more of a spotlight. What are your thoughts? https://t.co/sTsmre9Fdk

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are seemingly continuing as a tag team, despite being thrown together following Carmella's pregnancy ruling out the latter's teased union with Green.

Who do you think should step up to face Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

