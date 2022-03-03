"Do I drop this dude?" - Former WWE Superstar on Seth Rollins fan attack

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang rose to fame in the company's Cruiserweight Division. Almost a decade after his release, the former star returned to WWE as a producer and was backstage when Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on an episode of RAW in 2021.

Yang recently spoke to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav Wrestling Podcast where he gave his honest thoughts on the situation.

"Yeah, it was crazy… I was the next match. I was producing for the next match. We were watching Seth’s match and all that stuff, and I'm about to be up on the headset. So, I'm sitting there, and Billy Kidman is Brisco's spot in the gorilla position. (...) He sees everything. And all I heard was, ‘Seth got attacked!’ And I see Billy take off. Just wrestler instinct.(...) We all got each other's back. And I heard Seth got attacked and pew Billy goes. Pew! I go. And we just go in there to make sure Seth's okay. (...) luckily Billy and Adam Pearce got there before me, because I would've spider-monkeyed that dude.

Yang went on to note that he would have loved to knock the guy responsible out.

"Then then were bringing him a straight shot to me and things go in your mind so fast in that situation. I had the idea to just go straight up in the middle on that dude, but now you think cameras and all that stuff. I know probably the internet would have loved me if I knocked that dude out. It was kind of a clean shot, with his hands behind his back. And that went through my mind. That quick second. It was like, do I drop this dude?"

Jimmy Wang Yang was released from WWE as part of the recent budget cuts

Jimmy Wang Yang returned to WWE in October 2021 as a backstage producer. Despite the star himself believing that he excelled in the role, he was released from the company in December.

WWE went through a number of budget cuts throughout 2021. The former star opened up about his departure in the interview as well.

''There was a narrative that I quit because it was too hard or something like that. Wrestling is not hard. Running a party bus company during a pandemic, that's kind of hard. Can’t do anything. During the pandemic, when my party bus business crashed, I went and worked at AK Steel in Middletown, Ohio. A steel mill that has lava everywhere. I had to hit my clock at 5:15am every morning to go to this insane steel mill and basically break by back for 10 hours and come home. I can barely walk. That's hard work. Wrestling's not hard work."

Following his initial release, Yang brought his own party bus and was able to run a successful business for several years before his wrestling return.

