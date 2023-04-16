"Do you know how many guys have to wait years and years to walk down at WrestleMania?" - WWE legend on Omos (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about Omos's blockbuster WrestleMania 39 match against Brock Lesnar.

The Nigerian Giant battled it out with The Beast Incarnate in the opening match of Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39. Fans had little expectations heading into the show owing to Omos' lack of experience. However, the bout surpassed all expectations as the duo tore down the house in a short-but impactful clash.

Despite giving his best, The Beast Incarnate finally took down Omos with an F-5 for the win. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long lavished praise on The Nigerian Giant.

Long pointed out how it wasn't easy to make it to a stage like WrestleMania with only a few years of experience under the belt.

"Brock Lesnar is a phenomenal athlete, and he did a great job with Omos. I mean, Omos is a guy who just broke out into the business, and now he's walking out of WrestleMania. Do you know how many guys have to wait years and years to walk down at WrestleMania? You have to work for that spot right there, man," said Teddy Long.

Teddy Long added that Omos had done an "outstanding" job at WrestleMania 39 and that he had a "great" match with Lesnar.

"So I'm just saying it was a great opportunity for Omos. One of the biggest things that could happen to him in his life, and he did an outstanding job with the little bit he has learned, and you know, MVP was there to help him out, too. So I think those guys had a great match." (3:25 - 4:00)

Booker T thinks WWE could have done a lot more with Omos and Brock Lesnar

Considering how well-received Omos and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 match was, fans would have loved to see more chapters in their feud. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that WWE missed the opportunity to make Omos the "ultimate giant" by having Lesnar move on to a feud with Cody Rhodes.

“To have someone like Brock Lesnar to help him [Omos] grow, I thought that could’ve been a good thing, but obviously they’ve got other plans, with Brock, you know, doing the thing with Cody Rhodes. Maybe Brock and Cody look like they’re gonna mix it up. Cody may have to go through Brock to go to the next level — I get it. But I did think that was a moment that we could’ve really made Omos the ‘ultimate giant.’ Yeah, I think we missed the moment,” said Booker T.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has planned ahead for Omos, as the 28-year-old is being perceived as a massive deal by fans.

