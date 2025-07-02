"Do the right thing" - Adam Pearce gets called out by WWE star over recent controversy

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was called out by a WWE Superstar following a controversy last Monday. Pearce was urged to "do the right thing" ahead of Evolution 2.0 in less than two weeks.

On Monday's episode of RAW in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Bayley faced Lyra Valkyria to determine the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. The winner would face Becky Lynch at Evolution 2, but the match ended in a draw.

There was a double pin as both stars' shoulders were down during a bridge pin by Valkyria. Following the match, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion argued on X (formerly known as Twitter) that she should have been declared the winner.

"Clearly on top. Opponent clearly outwrestled and trapped beneath me. Tonight I earned the rematch i am due for MY Intercontinental Womens Championship. @ScrapDaddyAP Do the right thing," Valkyria tweeted.

Check out the post below:

With Evolution 2.0 less than two weeks away, it will be interesting to see how Adam Pearce handles the situation. One rampant speculation by fans online is a triple-threat match involving all three stars for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announce Battle Royal at Evolution

On Monday's episode of RAW, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that there will be a Battle Royal at Evolution 2.0. The winner of the match will receive a title shot at Clash in Paris at the end of August.

No superstars have been announced for the match, so the total number of participants is still unknown at this point. It will likely feature stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, with the possibility of legends being added as well.

With PLEs having fewer matches, putting together a Battle Royal ensures that the majority of the roster gets into the action.

Cory Hays of 'BodySlam.net' reported that the internal favorite to win the Battle Royal is Stephanie Vaquer, who was surprisingly left out of the official Evolution poster. Vaquer is a former NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Champion.

