"Do something else" - Wrestling veteran criticizes Charlotte Flair's video package ahead of SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Charlotte Flair's promo on SmackDown this week.

The Queen showed up in a video package this week. She was on a yacht and spoke about her upcoming triple threat match at SummerSlam for the WWE Women's Championship. Flair mentioned her 5-0 streak at SummerSlam and claimed that she would continue her dominance this Saturday.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that although it was a good vignette, it had already been done numerous times before. He felt like WWE should have done something unique to build up this match at SummerSlam.

"It was a great package. It didn't make me want to see any more. I think what you said about Charlotte. Those types of interviews she did on the yacht, I think they're overdone. When I see that, I go, 'oh please, do something else.Please do something else.'" [From 48:01 to 48:25]

Dutch Mantell favored Asuka over Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

Despite her confident promo on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair failed to impress Dutch Mantell. The wrestling veteran mentioned it was hard to predict a winner but stated that Asuka had a decent chance of retaining the title.

"I think it'll be a hell of a match. I cannot even predict a winner. I'm gonna say (Asuka) retains is what I'm gonna say. I don't see any reason why she wouldn't. Now she's got two girls chasing her and they gotta take care of each other, and that takes time. Remember the new byeline in WWE right now is patience." [From 48:27 to 48:50]

Mantell explained that the two other women also had to take out each other, and The Empress of Tomorrow could use that opportunity to pick up the win.

