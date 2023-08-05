We got a great episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam, with the opening match leading to a big brawl. Jey Uso defeated solo Sikoa in the main event leading up to a fight at ringside while the Street Profits returned with Bobby Lashley.

LA Knight def. Sheamus

The O.C. vs. The Brawling Brutes ended in no contest

Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes

Zelina Vega def. IYO SKY

Jey Uso def. Solo Sikoa

LA Knight kicked off SmackDown and cut a promo fun of the contestants of the SummerSlam Battle Royal. He called the Superstars stooges and called Sheamus a pasty goof before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE SmackDown Results (August 4, 2023): Sheamus vs. LA Knight

The match went outside early on, and we saw Santos Escobar, The Miz, Grayson Waller, Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) & AJ Styles all show up at ringside. Sheamus hit a White Noise on the apron before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Sheamus got a near fall off a top rope backbreaker before trying for the Texas Cloverleaf hold. Knight broke out and kicked him in the corner before the two fell off the top rope, with Sheamus hitting the steel steps on the way down.

Austin Theory came out of nowhere and kicked Santos Escobar in the face before a brawl broke out at ringside. Sheamus hit The Miz with the Beats of Bodhran on the apron before trying for the Brogue Kick on Knight.

Knight dodged the move, and the Miz ate the kick before LA Knight used the BFT on Sheamus up for the pin.

Result: LA Knight def. Sheamus

Grade: A

The Brawling Brutes and The O.C. were still at each other's throats backstage, and Adam Pearce yelled at them and told them to take it to the ring instead of making a scene.

The O.C. vs. The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown

Holland and Gallows kicked off the match, and The O.C. were in control early on. Butch took control by locking in a hold and stomping on Anderson's chest. Gallows came back in and hit a big double-team powerbomb on Butch before getting a near fall.

Holland got a clothesline before hitting a massive backdrop on Gallows. The Street Profits showed up in suits and beat up both teams before Butch tried to fight back but got taken down with a big double-team move.

Results: D.N.F

Bobby Lashley showed up to cheer the Street Profits on, and they celebrated on the ramp together before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

Paul Heyman was out next on SmackDown and said that what happened with the Bloodline was not Roman Reigns' fault. He noted that Jey Uso was the only one to blame and that Solo Sikoa was the new Right-Hand Man.

Heyman then discussed the Tribal Combat stipulation for the SummerSlam match before we got a video promo about the Anoa'i Family. We saw footage from Afa, Sika, and The Usos' dad, Rikishi.

Jey Uso came out and said he would be the new champ after he beats Roman tomorrow at SummerSlam. Solo came out, and Heyman held him back from attacking Jey.

Jey tried to tell Solo that Paul sold Sikoa the same lines he used on Jey and Jimmy. The Enforcer looked confused and told Heyman to get out of the ring before Jey hit him with a superkick and walked off.

Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes on SmackDown

Santos Escobar showed up as the match started, and the distraction allowed Grimes to hit the cave-in early on but failed to get the pin. Officials came and made Escobar retreat backstage as the match continued, and Cameron hit a big dive to the outside.

Back in the ring, Theory kicked out of the Collison Course crossbody slam. The champ dodged a cave-in in the ring before hitting the A-Town Down for the easy win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes

Santos Escobar returned after the match and hit the Phantom Driver on Theory, taking him out.

Grade: C

Asuka got a short video talking about her match tomorrow night before we headed back to the ring for the Grayson Waller Effect. Damage CTRL came out to join the show, and Waller wanted to know if IYO would cash in tomorrow.

Bayley stopped SKY and said that the latter wouldn't reveal her plans. We heard Shotzi's voice from the arena, and Bayley was about to escape. Waller laughed and said he set it up before Shotzi showed up.

Bayley sent IYO to beat up whoever was in the tank on the ramp, but Shotzi showed up from behind the ring and attacked Bayley. Shotzi got a hair trimmer and chased Bayley off while the person in the tank turned out to be Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY on SmackDown

Vega was in control early on and hit a big Meteora for a near fall. IYO got a double under hook backbreaker before getting the double knees in the corner.

Shotzi and Bayley showed back up on the entrance ramp, and the latter barely avoided getting her head shaved. Vega used the distraction in the ring to take IYO down and hit a big slam for the win.

Result: Zelina Vega def. IYO SKY

Grade: C

Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Solo was in control early on and beat his older brother into the corner before getting massive elbow strikes. The match went outside, and Jey took the Spinning Solo on the announce desk but came back with a Superkick and a dive to the outside.

Back on SmackDown, Jey countered the spike and got a big spear before heading up top for the Uso Splash and getting the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Solo Sikoa

Grade: B+

After the match, Solo tried to take Jey down with a steel chair, but the latter hit him with superkicks and the chair to take him out.

