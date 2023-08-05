Jey Uso becomes the second man to pin 30-year-old star on WWE TV on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2023

Main Event Jey Uso was at it again. Just one night before his Tribal Combat war against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, he beat a 30-year-old star, becoming only the second man on WWE TV to pin him.

We're talking about none other than Solo Sikoa. In what turned out to be an epic main event ahead of his match against Roman Reigns, Jey Uso not only defeated Solo Sikoa but pinned him clean. The last man to do this was Cody Rhodes on the RAW before WrestleMania 39.

What was interesting about this was that the two brothers Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa had a segment on SmackDown earlier, with Roman Reigns absent ahead of SummerSlam.

Jey and Jimmy Uso both tried to get into Solo's head before to make him understand that he was being used and manipulated just like they did. In fact, Jey let Solo know exactly what was happening, and based on Solo's reaction, which you can watch below, he seems to have an idea of it as well.

The clock seems to be ticking on Solo's time in The Bloodline. He is the last remaining member of the Anoa'i family by Roman Reigns' side, and it will be interesting to see how things play out for him.

