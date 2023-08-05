Jey Uso attacks Bloodline member after Paul Heyman offers bold prediction about first-time-ever match

Jey Uso super kicked a Bloodline member after Paul Heyman offered his bold prediction for an important first-time-ever match.

The Usos' feud with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa has reached a fever pitch. After Roman and Solo viciously attacked Jimmy Uso sending him to the hospital. This resulted in an enraged Jey Uso challenging Roman Reigns to a match at SummerSlam.

This isn't just any match. Jey challenged Roman to a Tribal Combat match. In the match, Roman Reigns will not only defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey, but he will also put his title of Tribal Chief on the line against his cousin.

Tonight on SmackDown, Paul Heyman addressed Reigns' upcoming match. He boldly predicted that Roman Reigns will destroy his cousin at SummerSlam. A video package then played detailed the history of the Tribal Combat.

Jey interrupted Heyman to say that he will be bringing the spirit of his ancestors when he puts Reigns through a table. Solo Sikoa then came out to the ring. Jey Uso tried to reason with his brother. When Paul Heyman tried to pull Solo aside, Solo asked him to get out of the ring. At that moment, Jey Uso superkicked Solo sending him out of the ring to end the segment.

Jey Uso states that he will beat Roman Reigns

Tonight Jey is scheduled to go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. It's safe to assume that Sikoa won't be in a good mood after what happened earlier in the night.

