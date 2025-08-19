“Do they think it’s a rib?” – WWE blasted for IYO SKY’s confusing promo; wrestling veteran outraged (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo didn't enjoy IYO SKY's backstage segment with the Kabuki Warriors. SKY was in a huge match on RAW this week.

Ahead of her singles match against Raquel Rodriguez, SKY caught up with Asuka and Kairi Sane. The star cleared the air about last week's mix-up that led to IYO SKY inadvertently hitting the Empress of Tomorrow. IYO also made it clear that she did not need help during the match and asked the Kabuki Warriors not to intervene.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned what the message could be for the fans when IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors broke out in their native languages. He felt, as a viewer, that it was difficult to understand Japanese and derive meaningful context from the discussion. The veteran writer wondered why WWE would put on such a segment that would make it difficult for the casual fans to understand what was going on.

"What are we doing in the backstage with these women who speak broken English, then they go into Japanese, then they go into American. I need somebody to explain the purpose of this form. Do they think it's a rib? Do they think it's funny? Am I supposed to take it seriously? What am I supposed to get out of it when they start talking Japanese?" He continued, "I don't know what I'm supposed to be taking away when they go into their native languages, and we don't know what they're saying. What am I supposed to get out of that as an audience member?" [From 11:53 onwards]

IYO SKY put on a stellar effort and defeated Rodriguez with an Over the Moonsault. However, Roxanne Perez and Raquel started a post-match beatdown on her. Just then, Rhea Ripley rushed in to clear the ring.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the source video.

