"Do it Triple H"- Fans want WWE to bring back 37-year-old star after 9 years to join forces with the LWO

The Latino World Order (LWO) was reincarnated in WWE a few months after Triple H took control of the company's creative team. Fans now want to see Ricardo Rodriguez return to the promotion to join forces with the Mexican faction.

The 37-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years, during which he wrestled on a few occasions. Ricardo's most prominent run in the company came as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer. While he also worked with Rob Van Dam for a brief period of time, the pairing was not that popular among fans. The Mexican was eventually released from his contract in 2014.

Ricardo recently started making rounds on Twitter after his old comments about being open to returning to WWE came to the surface. The 37-year-old himself added that he won't mind returning to his old hunting ground, following which many fans proposed the idea of him aligning with The Latino World Order.

Righteous Jaime @Capguy04



LWO need a hype man. @WrestlingNewsCo That guy was fun to watch and listen.LWO need a hype man.

William @WillyM79 @WrestlingNewsCo Yes! He was the only thing that kept Del Rio relevant

Ricardo Rodriguez did not want to be a ring announcer in WWE initially

While Ricardo Rodriguez made a name for himself in WWE as a ring announcer, the 37-year-old had other plans initially. During an exclusive interview with Wrestlingnews.co, the Mexican revealed that he was asked to do the ring announcing after he went for tryouts as a wrestler:

“I was approached later on and I was asked if I wanted to do ring announcing the following day on SmackDown. I didn't know for what. They just asked me if I was available the next day in Bakersfield, California, to which obviously I said, yes. They had asked me if I've ever done ring announcing before, which I never have, but I said yes. They asked me if I had a tuxedo, which I said yes, which I didn't. I went to the Goodwill that was near my house and I bought a cheap little suit and then I bought some bow ties. So then I went the next day to Bakersfield, which is just maybe like two hours north of Los Angeles. I did my whole spiel at the tryout.

Ricardo continued:

They asked me again for the second day in Fresno, because they were doing a double taping of Smackdown because the Smackdown guys were going overseas the next week, so they wanted to do a double taping. After the second day of SmackDown, they basically offered me a contract, and it went from there."

Ricardo Rodriguez returned to the Independent Circuit after leaving WWE in 2014. He also worked as a Spanish commentator for All Elite Wrestling on a few occasion.