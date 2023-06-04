"Do you wanna make money or not?" - Former WWE writer on convincing wrestlers to turn real-life rivalries into on-screen feuds (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about how the best rivalries in wrestling history have stemmed from real-life disagreements between wrestlers.

Russo is one of the most accomplished minds in the business, having been a key creative figure during WWE's most famous period, the Attitude Era.

The wrestling veteran was influential in the rise of headliners like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, who became household names in the late 90s. Vince Russo also worked for WCW and IMPACT Wrestling later in his career.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he explained that he was part of the business when there were many backstage fights between wrestlers.

Vince Russo mentioned that whenever he learned about any two athletes having issues, he would pitch a storyline between them. He added that he would convince them by saying just how much money is to be made from a potential feud.

"I worked in the business when there was a lot of heat with a lot of people. I can tell you that's the best television because the emotions are real. Jarret-Angle, emotions are real. Scott Steiner-Ric Flair. Bret-Shawn. Whenever I knew there was a personal issue as a writer, I was all over it because, as professionals, I'm also expecting, guys, do you wanna make money or not?" said Vince Russo. (2:15 - 2:54)

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on wrestlers not being wary of working with their real-life rivals

Furthermore, Vince Russo disclosed that rarely did any wrestler turn down an offer to turn their real-life disagreements into on-screen feuds.

The former WWE writer pointed out that everyone was aware of just how much financial gains are to be made when the lines between reality and kayfabe are blurred.

"Yes, there's heat, yes, you don't like each other. As professionals, we can capitalize on this situation, and there was never an issue. They always did it. I never had a guy say to me, 'I will absolutely not, without a shadow of a doubt, work with so and so.' I never had," added Vince Russo. (2:54 - 3:12)

Shawn Michaels-Bret Hart, Matt Hardy-Edge, and others are a few examples of pairings that didn't get along well in real-life but had memorable feuds.

