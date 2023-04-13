“Do y’all ever stop” - Absent WWE Superstar hits back at fan claiming she’s “p*ssed” about recent title change

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships changed hands on Monday and some fans are speculating that a SmackDown Superstar isn't happy about it.

In a shocking turn of events, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and stand-in Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Monday Night RAW.

This is Rodriguez's second run with the women's tag titles, as her previous partner was Aliyah. The duo initially won the titles in a tournament back in August. Aliyah took the pinfall loss as the duo dropped the titles to Damage CTRL on an episode of RAW in early September and hasn't been seen since.

When a member of the WWE Universe quote-tweeted Aliyah and said, "I just know she’s P*SSED," the SmackDown Superstar snapped back, questioning why she can't be happy for her friends.

"@foxyconic They won't even let me be happy for my friends..... Do y'all *robot face* ever stop?" Aliyah said in a tweet.

ALIYAH 3:17 @WWE_Aliyah @foxyconic They won’t even let me be happy for my friends….. Do y’all 🤖 ever stop ? @foxyconic They won’t even let me be happy for my friends….. Do y’all 🤖 ever stop ?

What tweet prompted the WWE Universe to question Aliyah's intentions?

Aliyah's original tweet that sparked the fan reaction was simply the SmackDown Superstar congratulating Liv Morgan and her former tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez on winning the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Aliyah seemed genuinely happy for her friends and didn't seem upset at all, tweeting out the following congratulatory message:

"Congrats y'all! *Star eyes emoji* *hands raised emoji* *star eyes emoji*" Aliyah said in a tweet.

There is currently no timetable for when we can expect to see Aliyah back on RAW or SmackDown. However, with the 2023 Draft quickly approaching, it would be a good time to introduce various talents who have been off television recently.

What do you make of Aliyah's comments? Do you think this fan was causing drama for no reason? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Do you miss Aliyah on WWE programming? Yes No 0 votes