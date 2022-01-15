Does Enzo Amore have a place in wrestling? His former tag team partner thinks so (Exclusive)

Enzo Amore and Big Cass had a memorable WWE run that ended dismally. They were one of the more popular tag teams in the company, and even their fallout angle was memorable.

The former was let go from the company for failing to inform the brass about sexual assault allegations. Big Cass would follow suit for public intoxication. However, the latter has turned his life around and is a top star in IMPACT Wrestling.

As W. Morrissey, the former WWE star is a different man entirely. He has a swagger and an attitude that was missing during his WWE stint. He attributes much of the change to Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Diamond Dallas Page.

At the same time, he does believe there's a spot for his former partner Enzo Amore in a wrestling ring in 2022:

"Yeah. Yeah. I think there's a place for Enzo in any sort of entertainment. He's incredibly talented, one of the best verbal performers probably ever in wrestling. He has it. There's no doubt about that. He has it. There's a spot for him in any walk of entertainment," said W. Morrissey.

According to W. Morrissey, Enzo Amore has much in common with Moose

Having worked closely with the IMPACT World Champion Moose and Amore, Morrissey outlined the similarity between both men:

"But in wrestling, yes, there's a spot for Enzo because he is very unique and again, kinda like Moose. He is a novelty. He has so many gifts that can't be taught, man. So, he's a very very valuable asset for whatever company or brand or wherever he ends up in his life. So, there's definitely a spot for him for sure."

Only time will tell whether Enzo Amore does indeed return to the ring again. Hey, if Morrissey can turn his life around, there's no reason why Amore cannot follow suit.

