"Does he need to?" - The Rock coming back to WrestleMania is not fixed, says ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

The Rock has been a major presence in WWE history, and almost every one of his runs in the company has been a major hit. However, the question of whether he will be involved in the upcoming WrestleMania has yet to be answered officially.

While this question has engulfed the pro wrestling community for now, ex-WWE star EC3 does not think it matters much for The Brahma Bull. Over the years, The Rock has made his brand eclipse his wrestling career, becoming an internationally known figure and even a member of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings.

Speaking about The Rock on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"Going into where is he gonna go next. He's The Rock. He will go into whatever he wants to do, whenever he wants to do it. People are saying that The Rock hasn't, they don't know if he will ever wrestle again. I am like, does he need to? If he wants to, he will. If he wants to, we will be treated to an outstanding amount of hype and promo and vignettes and storytelling and to a match where he is gonna come to the ring, dial the F in." [5:41 onwards]

Another WWE veteran has made a prediction about The Rock

Jim Cornette thinks The Rock has a storyline with the Triple H waiting for him this year.

Speaking on an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated:

"I think, ongoing money, not every week, but in major seasons — WrestleMania, SummerSlam, whatever build-up to Saudi Arabia, whatever they're going to make a f**king fortune on — The Rock and Triple H! Not physically, not having a match, but cutting the promos, wanting control of the direction of the company. Board of Directors versus Chief Content Officer. That, and let their surrogates, who could be the Romans, and the Codys, and the Punks, and all of the top stars, align with one or the other," Jim Cornette said.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Rock in WWE.

