"Does he really like me?" - Superstar opens up on getting kissed by Brock Lesnar after a WWE show

It's pretty evident that fans have grown to love Brock Lesnar's light-hearted side more than his intimidating persona. During a recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle opened up about the time when Brock Lesnar shockingly kissed him after a WWE event.

Lesnar and Angle were involved in a compelling feud in 2003, resulting in some classic matches between the two. The on-screen rivals developed a strong friendship behind the scenes as Kurt Angle was one of the talents Brock Lesnar genuinely respected.

The unexpected kiss happened following a SmackDown episode in 2003 when Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle stayed back in the ring after their match.

The Beast decided to play a prank on Angle as he baited the Olympic Hero with a handshake before planting a kiss on his lips. Here's Angle recalling the comical moment that transpired after the cameras stopped rolling:

"Oh, I loved it, of course (laughs)! No! You know what? We got done wrestling, Brock and I were having a really good program together, and I think we were both babyfaces at that particular time. We just got done doing a show; we killed it. We had an incredible match. I remember Brock; he put his hand out to shake my hand and of course, me being the babyface, shook his hand. Then he put his hands out like he wanted to hug, and we hugged. And then he grabbed my face and kissed me right on the lips." [12:21 - 12:54]

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted to being initially shocked by Brock's kiss. Neither the fanbase nor Kurt Angle ever expected someone like Lesnar to kiss another man in front of a large crowd.

Angle hilariously added that he had started wondering if Lesnar liked him after their memorable kiss.

The veteran continued:

"It shocked the sh** out of me, man! Of all people to do it, Brock Lesnar? Like, he never does this kind of stuff, so it was like, 'Does he really like me?' I started questioning if Brock really liked me or not!" [12:55 - 13:20]

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

Vince McMahon is no longer around to call the shots, but one of his most prized assets, Brock Lesnar, remains one of WWE's most bankable draws. Triple H would ideally want Lesnar to compete at WrestleMania, and the new management has already discussed some ideas with the former world champion.

The biggest rumor doing the rounds is regarding the first-ever clash between Gunther and Brock. The proposed match might not be for the Intercontinental Championship as WWE is yet to make a decision regarding Lesnar's creative direction.

As reported earlier, if Gunther vs. Lesnar doesn't happen, the former UFC Champion could complete his trilogy of matches with Bobby Lashley.

