Does Seth Rollins have a wrestling school?

Yes, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has a wrestling school named ‘Black and The Brave Wrestling Academy’. Rollins established his wrestling school with his former tag team partner, Marek Brave, in 2014.

The former WWE Universal Champion recently confronted a fan on social media. Rollins mentioned on Twitter that he trains up-and-coming independent wrestlers at his school, which he has owned and operated for nearly a decade now.

Seth Rollins @WWERollins I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line. twitter.com/briankmoore44/… I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line. twitter.com/briankmoore44/…

Brave has been the head trainer of the ‘Black and The Brave Wrestling Academy’ since the beginning. Apart from being a trainer, Brave was also a part of WWE and has had major matches with superstars such as Cesaro, Ricochet, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, and many more.

Zicky Dice, a former NWA World Television Champion, and Benjamin Carter, who was recently on AEW Dark, are graduates of Brave and Rollins’ academy.

What is Seth Rollins currently up to in WWE?

Seth Rollins is currently the #1 contender for Big E's WWE Championship. A former Universal and WWE Champion, Rollins will aim to add another world title to his already impressive resume.

Having been drafted to WWE RAW during the 2021 Draft, Rollins made his way to the Red Brand on the back of an iconic feud with Edge.

At the recent WWE Crown Jewel show, Edge and Rollins collided for the third time, with The Rated-R Superstar coming out on top, putting an end to the rivalry.

However, Rollins has moved past that loss and is looking forward to ending Big E's title run. The New Day star has held the belt for almost 60 days now, having cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley.

Big E is scheduled to face Seth Rollins' former Shield stablemate Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021.

