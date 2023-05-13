WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed tag team titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and fans are shocked.
Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining WWE stars to perform for crowds all around the world. However, the former IC Champion has always been left out of premium live events taking place in Saudi Arabia. It seems like Zayn not choosing to perform in the middle eastern country was a decision taken because of his political beliefs as a Syrian man being a point of contention for Saudi Arabia.
But it seems now that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will finally have to step inside the country to fulfill their WWE title defense duty. They are set to face The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.
The WWE Universe was in shock as soon as this realization hit them and rushed to react as they asked questions about how this was made possible.
The questions regarding Sami's appearance were then made clear with WrestleOps' explaining that Saudi Arabia and Syria are currently on a mission to promote peace. They have resumed diplomatic working relations between the two countries.
The stage now looks set for the two teams to take each other on in a huge spectacle match in Saudi Arabia. We'll have to wait and see which team walks out as the Undisputed tag team champions at Night of Champions.
Sami Zayn confirmed that the storyline with the top WWE faction has ended
Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular WWE stars in the company due to his sheer character work and another top storyline that propelled him to the top.
Zayn has had a wild ride as he joined the Bloodline as an honorary member last year. The storyline saw many triumphs, such as him being recognized as a valuable member of the faction, and heartbreak as Zayn was kicked out of the group. As the story progressed, he couldn't manage to capture Roman's World titles.
However, he got one of the biggest WrestleMania pops as he teamed with Kevin Owens and managed to take the WWE tag team titles off of The Usos. Zayn recounted the incredible experience in an interview with Inside the Ropes and confirmed that this chapter is closed.
"It was a blast," Zayn said. "Sometimes the hidden laughter or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle. Perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special. So it would be very hard to recreate, but it's done, more or less, and I'm glad I got to do it."
How do you feel about Sami Zayn competing in Saudi Arabia? Sound off below