WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed tag team titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and fans are shocked.

Sami Zayn has been one of the most entertaining WWE stars to perform for crowds all around the world. However, the former IC Champion has always been left out of premium live events taking place in Saudi Arabia. It seems like Zayn not choosing to perform in the middle eastern country was a decision taken because of his political beliefs as a Syrian man being a point of contention for Saudi Arabia.

But it seems now that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will finally have to step inside the country to fulfill their WWE title defense duty. They are set to face The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

The WWE Universe was in shock as soon as this realization hit them and rushed to react as they asked questions about how this was made possible.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are competing against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Saudi Arabia for the TAG TEAM titles!?



I thought Sami Zayn didn't do Saudi Arabia because he's Syrian. Also, is Roman NOT defending the world titles??



I'm confused.



#smackdown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Wait what...?Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are competing against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Saudi Arabia for the TAG TEAM titles!?I thought Sami Zayn didn't do Saudi Arabia because he's Syrian. Also, is Roman NOT defending the world titles??I'm confused. Wait what...? Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are competing against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Saudi Arabia for the TAG TEAM titles!?I thought Sami Zayn didn't do Saudi Arabia because he's Syrian. Also, is Roman NOT defending the world titles?? I'm confused.#smackdown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7wifaMXMBt

rob (joke in bio) @RobertSecundus Sami Zayn is going to the Saudi PPV Night of Champions? Did I understand that right? Because that does not sound right Sami Zayn is going to the Saudi PPV Night of Champions? Did I understand that right? Because that does not sound right

The questions regarding Sami's appearance were then made clear with WrestleOps' explaining that Saudi Arabia and Syria are currently on a mission to promote peace. They have resumed diplomatic working relations between the two countries.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps For those confused about Sami Zayn all of a sudden working Saudi Arabia shows now, a reason that could hint up clearance:



A few days ago, after more than a decade later Saudi Arabia & Syria decided to resume diplomatic working relations in both countries. For those confused about Sami Zayn all of a sudden working Saudi Arabia shows now, a reason that could hint up clearance:A few days ago, after more than a decade later Saudi Arabia & Syria decided to resume diplomatic working relations in both countries.

Finn🇮🇸 @IcecoldMartial @WrestleOps SAMI ZAYN BROUGHT US 1 STEP CLOSER TO WORLD PEACE @WrestleOps SAMI ZAYN BROUGHT US 1 STEP CLOSER TO WORLD PEACE https://t.co/Xz8rF3AzyY

The stage now looks set for the two teams to take each other on in a huge spectacle match in Saudi Arabia. We'll have to wait and see which team walks out as the Undisputed tag team champions at Night of Champions.

Sami Zayn confirmed that the storyline with the top WWE faction has ended

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular WWE stars in the company due to his sheer character work and another top storyline that propelled him to the top.

Zayn has had a wild ride as he joined the Bloodline as an honorary member last year. The storyline saw many triumphs, such as him being recognized as a valuable member of the faction, and heartbreak as Zayn was kicked out of the group. As the story progressed, he couldn't manage to capture Roman's World titles.

However, he got one of the biggest WrestleMania pops as he teamed with Kevin Owens and managed to take the WWE tag team titles off of The Usos. Zayn recounted the incredible experience in an interview with Inside the Ropes and confirmed that this chapter is closed.

"It was a blast," Zayn said. "Sometimes the hidden laughter or the clear chemistry between the performers on-screen and all that, it was just kind of a wired lighting-in-a-bottle. Perfect stars aligning for these variables to create this thing. So many things went into creating something that just felt a bit special. So it would be very hard to recreate, but it's done, more or less, and I'm glad I got to do it."

𝕯𝖎𝖏𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖞 𝕵𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 🔪 @kn1v3zzz



I still think about his, "We ARE the show," line like once a week.



Iconic.



#TheBloodline We don't talk enough about how good Sami Zayn's promos were during his time with The Bloodline.I still think about his, "We ARE the show," line like once a week.Iconic. We don't talk enough about how good Sami Zayn's promos were during his time with The Bloodline.I still think about his, "We ARE the show," line like once a week.Iconic. 😭#TheBloodline https://t.co/OzNwkKpBJ2

How do you feel about Sami Zayn competing in Saudi Arabia? Sound off below

Poll : 0 votes