"Does Triple H have the guts?" - Fans react to the possibility of 40-year old WWE star winning the 2024 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest WWE events every year. The multi-man extravaganza is almost guaranteed to launch a star to superstardom with a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania. Fans took to social media to discuss the possibility of LA Knight potentially winning the Rumble in 2024.

LA Knight has seen a surge in popularity in 2023. He started gaining fan support during his feud against Bray Wyatt, culminating in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023. Even though he lost, his charismatic promos ensured that fans rallied behind him.

His popularity has only increased since then. The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was one of the favorites to win the Money in the Bank briefcase this year. When Damien Priest won the ladder match, fans on social media came out in anger over the decision to have the Judgment Day member win over LA Knight.

With Royal Rumble 2024 approaching in about six months, WWE and Triple H have enough opportunities and time to build up LA Knight as a main eventer and a credible potential winner of the Rumble match.

The WWE Universe reacted to the possibility of that happening.

_Sway @StevenBalogun1 @SKWrestling_ @RealLAKnight As much as I would really like really love for that to happen, I don't think LA Knight is getting that win, if anything and if anyone( as I presume it might not be Cody, he can challenge Reigns without winning) I presume it might be Gunther vs Rollins for the WHC actually

Stu @DawgVanDam @SKWrestling_



Gunther, Seth, Drew, Finn, etc, the current top guys. @RealLAKnight No chance, he's entertaining but he's nowhere near that point in WWE.Gunther, Seth, Drew, Finn, etc, the current top guys.

Ranjith @Ranjith_Nayak_ @SKWrestling_ @RealLAKnight Imagine the whole arena screaming "Yeahhh" 🥹and we too screaming Yeahhh from our home 🫡

Dutch Mantell wants WWE to push LA Knight

LA Knight has exhibited several qualities required to be a major star in the wrestling business, including the ability to connect with fans.

Former manager and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently opined that if the company made LA Knight a bigger star, they could make a lot of money through merch sales.

"They [WWE] look at merchandise sales. This guy is number one, this female wrestler is number two, number three, [and] so on. No longer that he's been there, he's already number four in merchandise sales. He was number four in losing matches. He lost [...] five or six in a row. But it doesn't matter because the fans are telling the promotion, 'Listen, we'll support this guy if you put him in something.' And if you put him in something now, what's that tell WWE? Oh, if we make him more high-profile, more merchandise will sell. I want to commend him in [sic] doing a great job." [From 1:28 - 2:22]

LA Knight has not won a singles title in the Stamford-based company's main roster yet. If he wins the Royal Rumble, he will be in line for a push with one of the world titles.

