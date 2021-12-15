Rhea Ripley has established her place as one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE today.

The former NXT Women's Champion has always been a force to be reckoned with in the women's division and continues to prove so with her incredible outings inside the squared circle.

A multi-time women's champion in WWE and still in her mid-20s, Rhea Ripley has a long career ahead of herself and could very well be regarded as one of the all-time best in the making.

With that being said, the question that needs to be addressed is, does Vince McMahon like Rhea Ripley's work in WWE?

The answer to that seems like a definite yes. Given the way WWE has pushed Rhea Ripley so far during her tenure in the company, it shouldn't be a surprise that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself is a big fan of Ripley.

In a previous interview with Bleacher Report, Rhea Ripley detailed her relationship with Vince McMahon. According to The Nightmare, McMahon has been happy with what Ripley has been doing in WWE and also likes her aggression.

But Vince McMahon has seemingly asked Ripley to 'smile more', which is something the former RAW Women's Champion is still trying to learn.

"He's sort of been pretty happy with what I've been doing. He likes my aggression, which is something that comes to me pretty easily which I'm sort of thankful for. But one thing he says is to try to smile more, which is something I'm still trying to learn." - said Rhea Ripley.

In another interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Rhea Ripley had reacted to the news of Vince McMahon putting his trust in the former NXT UK Women's Champion.

"I don’t talk too much about backstage stuff. I don’t really mind, as long as I’m getting booked [laughs]. But I did see that on social media and I wasn’t sure if it was true or not, but I did see that Triple H said it was Vince McMahon’s idea and that makes me feel amazing." - said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley's latest WWE run saw her win and drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Rhea Ripley recently captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships when she and Nikki A.S.H. won their belts by beating the team of Natalya and Tamina on an episode of RAW.

However, the duo didn't get the pleasure of defending their belts on WWE TV that often. Ripley and Nikki mostly defended the women's tag titles against Natalya and Tamina on house shows before dropping the belts to Carmella and Queen Zelina in November.

Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H's title loss meant that their reign ended after 63 days.

