"Doesn't deserve the hate," "Poor guy" - WWE Universe praises 37-year-old star over The Rock for carrying the segment on RAW: Day 1

The Rock made his first WWE appearance of 2024 at RAW: Day 1, leaving no stone unturned to humiliate a 37-year-old star. However, wrestling fans believe that Jinder Mahal helped the Hollywood megastar carry the segment on the red show.

The Modern Day Maharaja was initially revealed as the returning former WWE Champion on RAW. Mahal's entrance and anti-American tirade drew loud boos from the San Diego crowd. However, The Great One's unexpected arrival changed the arena's atmosphere, as he engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the Canadian star.

The Rock berated Jinder Mahal, cutting an entertaining promo. He also paid tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer, The Iron Shiek during the exchange. Mahal was displeased by the Samoan star's actions and attacked him inside the ring. The 10-time World Champion quickly bounced back, delivering a Spinebuster and People's elbow to the heel.

After the segment, Wrestling Twitter praised Jinder Mahal for setting up The Great One's comeback on Monday Night RAW with his remarkable promo. Many mentioned that the former 3MB member had an impressive showing against The Rock on RAW.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

The Rock called out Roman Reigns on WWE RAW: Day 1

After The Brahma Bull took out Jinder Mahal, he asked the fans in attendance an important question.

After years of rumors, The Rock seemingly hinted at going after Roman Reigns. The former World Champion told the San Diego crowd he was hungry and wanted to eat something.

The Great One then asked if he should sit in a booth, in a bar, or at "The Head of the Table," a phrase associated with Reigns over the past few years.

Check out a clip of The Great One's promo in the tweet below:

Not long after the Hollywood sensation teased feuding with his cousin, The Tribal Chief responded with a laughing emoji.

With Royal Rumble 2024 inching closer, the WWE Universe can expect The People's Champ to appear at the premium live event. Will he face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

Do you think Jinder Mahal carried The Great One during their segment on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

