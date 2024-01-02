Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and more react to The Rock's electrifying return to WWE

Many WWE personalities, including Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and others, have reacted to The Rock's shocking return on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Triple H-led creative team kicked off 2024 in the best way possible for World Wrestling Entertainment as The People's Champion returned to the red brand. The Hollywood megastar, as usual, cut a hilarious promo mocking Jinder Mahal as he was berating the San Diego crowd.

The Rock took everyone by surprise when he indirectly called out Roman Reigns before ending his promo by referencing the latter's phrase, "Head of the Table."

Taking to Twitter, many WWE personalities reacted to The People's Champion's comeback, including Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, Samantha Irvin, Rikishi, and Cathy Kelley.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, and others liked WWE's post covering The Great One's comeback.

Former WWE writer believes The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is a "mainstream" match

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said the company was seemingly planning The Rock vs. Roman Reigns because it was a mainstream match.

Russo also mentioned that Cody Rhodes might not get to face Reigns because the bout won't be as popular outside of the pro wrestling world.

"I guarantee you, bro. With Endeavor, [The] Rock is the match they want. That is the mainstream match. Cody is a wrestling match, bro. And I don't think they're thinking, 'Okay, Roman will go over [The] Rock to give Cody the title.' I just don't think they're thinking that way," he said.

Some fans want The American Nightmare to dethrone The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed Universal Champion. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Rhodes' future.

