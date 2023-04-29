"Doesn't matter what brand I'm on"- Top WWE star says he "100% intends on avenging" recent injustice by Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has been assisted by The Bloodline on numerous occasions during his time at the top. This includes his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, the American Nightmare has promised that he'll avenge the injustice he suffered at the Showcase of Immortals.

Cody Rhodes was on the cusp of making history at WrestleMania after delivering multiple Cross Rhodes to Roman Reigns. However, Solo Sikoa, who was earlier sent to the back by the referee, made his presence felt as he delivered a Samoan Spike to Rhodes while the latter was on the verge of hitting another Cross Rhodes on Reigns. This led to The Tribal Chief retaining the title.

With a brand split coming up because of Draft 2023, many believe that Rhodes and Reigns' paths are unlikely to cross again if they are drafted to different brands. However, the American Nightmare assured while addressing the live event crowd in Belfast that he intends to finish the story irrespective of the brand.

"Tonight, back in the United States is the WWE Draft. I could end up on Friday Night SmackDown, I can stay on Monday Night RAW. The way I look at it is this, what happened to me at WrestleMania in Hollywood is an injustice that I 100% intend on avenging. It doesn't matter what brand I'm on, It doesn't matter when it happens, I intent to finish the story."

WWE reportedly planning a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

While many expected Cody Rhodes to end Roman Reigns' historic title run at WrestleMania 39, Triple H and Co. had different plans in mind. The end of the match did not sit well with the majority of fans as Solo Sikoa once again assisted The Bloodline leader.

While the two may be on different paths for now, according to a recent report, WWE is planning a rematch between Cody and Roman at WrestleMania 40 Philadelphia.

It'll be interesting to see if either Reigns or Cody switches brands at Draft 2023 as both stars are the faces of their respective brands.

