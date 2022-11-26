"Doesn't want to just be this Head of the Table" - Popular star details how he helped Roman Reigns develop his character

WWE star and Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently spoke about how he came to work with Roman Reigns earlier this year.

The Tribal Chief has been dominating at the top of the WWE roster for over two years now. However, his storyline has become even more exciting with the addition of Sami. As an "Honorary Uce", Zayn added more dimensions for The Bloodline story to develop. The former NXT Champion will now be joining the faction at Survivor Series WarGames against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Sami mentioned that working with Roman Reigns elevated him to the upper echelon of the WWE roster. He detailed how he could compliment the Tribal Chief on-screen and how the two could play off each other during promos.

"I provide a foil for him that allows him as a character to let his guard down a little bit. So, we can get to see a different side of Roman Reigns and I always think, not only him, but I would think any performer wants to add that level of depth to the character. So you're not just one thing. I don't want to speak for him, but I'm sure he doesn't want to just be this Head of the Table, really serious guy. He wants to have some range." [From 14:45 - 15:15]

Roman Reigns was not seen on the go-home episode of SmackDown

With just a day to go for the Premium Live Event Survivor Series: WarGames, this week's SmackDown featured some important matches.

In the main event of the evening, The Usos went up against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the ultimate prize - an advantage at WarGames. However, with Roman Reigns not showing up, The Bloodline was in disarray.

Sami Zayn picked up a tag team title and attempted to assault Sheamus with it. However, Kevin Owens interfered, forcing the referee to eject Zayn from the arena. Amidst the chaos, KO planted Jey Uso with a Stunner before Sheamus planted him with a Brogue Kick to secure the win for his team.

