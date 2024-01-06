"Doing an amazing job" - Popular WWE personality receives a message from The Rock days after his return

Just days after his surprise return at WWE RAW: Day 1, The Rock took to social media to send a message to Samantha Irvin.

The RAW announcer recently went viral for her reaction, as she was caught by surprise after The Great One's return.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock dedicated a post to Irvin and praised her for doing an incredible job as the ring announcer. He was also impressed by her reaction from RAW: Day 1.

"That 'IF YA SMELLL' Rock music just hits the soul differently - especially when it’s a surprise. Awesome reaction from @samanthairvinwwe, who’s doing an amazing job on the mic for @wwe! She’s a bad a**! #peopleschamp," wrote The Rock

This wasn't the first time The Rock has commended Irvin on social media. A few days ago, he took to Twitter/X to praise her with a short message.

Jim Ross commented on the possibility of The Rock competing at WWE Elimination Chamber

Jim Ross recently discussed the possibility of The Rock competing in the Elimination Chamber Match against five other superstars.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran stated that WWE could get two matches out of The Rock and have him compete in the Elimination Chamber Match before moving on to WrestleMania 40.

Ross said:

"There's gotta be another piece to the journey. There's gotta be another stop-off. Winning the Elimination Chamber is one way of doing that. That means two matches out of The Rock, and is that going to happen? Time will tell, obviously, but getting him to commit to certain times is a win without question."

While it remains to be seen what plans are in store for The Rock, Roman Reigns has been confirmed to defend his title at the Royal Rumble.

The Tribal Chief will put his title on the line against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

