The Rock sends a four-word message to popular WWE personality whose video went viral on social media

The Rock surprised the WWE Universe after his surprise return on Monday Night RAW: Day 1. Taking to Twitter/X, he sent a message to Samantha Irvin, who much like every other fan was taken by surprise.

Upon his return on RAW, The Rock set his sights on Jinder Mahal and hit him with the People's Elbow. He ended his promo by taking a dig at Roman Reigns and teasing a match against The Head of the Table.

In response to Samantha Irvin's reaction, The Rock praised the RAW announcer with a four-word message:

"Love this. She’s dope. @SamanthaTheBomb @WWE," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo explained why top WWE officials want The Rock to face Roman Reigns

Vince Russo explained that a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns would attract a mainstream audience. Whereas, a match between Cody Rhodes and Reigns would result in a proper wrestling match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that top officials would prefer a match between The Rock and Reigns, especially after the Endeavor merger. Russo said:

"I guarantee you, bro. With Endeavor, Rock is the match they want. That is the mainstream match. Cody is a wrestling match, bro. And I don't think they're thinking, 'Okay, Roman will go over Rock to give Cody the title.' I just don't think they're thinking that way."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. There have been talks of him possibly facing The Tribal Chief in a rematch at WrestleMania 40.

However, following The Rock's return on Day 1, he could also be in contention to face Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All and challenge for his world championship.

Who should face Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.