Dolph Ziggler blocks WWE official after hilarious Twitter exchange

Dolph Ziggler has remained active on social media over the past few months, despite not appearing on WWE TV since May.

The former World Champion last wrestled JD McDonagh on an episode of RAW almost five months ago, but it seems that he has kept up to date with the weekly shows. Ziggler Tweeted out about the recent return of The Rock on SmackDown, noting that it was an exciting time to be a wrestling fan, which led to WWE Official Jessika Carr responding.

"What a time to be a wrestling. fan. Cena back. Rock back. And the business was already hot. I hope my coworkers take all the pics & enjoy every second! I’ve seen ups and downs. This is absolutely beautiful," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jessika Carr merely shared her shocked reaction to the fact that Ziggler kept up to date with the product whilst he was on hiatus, but it looks like he didn't like the referee's reaction.

Ziggler noted that Carr was blocked and shared an image from the WrestleMania hotline.

Dolph Ziggler requested his recent time away from WWE

There are many main roster stars who are not being used by the company at the moment including the likes of Emma, Riddick Moss, Xia Li, etc. but it seems like Dolph Ziggler isn't one of them.

According to a recent update by BWE, Ziggler actually requested this current time off from the company and it's unclear when he will make his return. With The Royal Rumble merely months away, it's likely that he could be set to return as part of the annual match in order to be part of WrestleMania 40 next April.

When do you think Dolph Ziggler will make his return to WWE? Share your thoughts and return predictions in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here