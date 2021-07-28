Dolph Ziggler breaks character to praise two WWE Stars; wishes to work more with them

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most reliable WWE Superstars on the roster right now. With over a decade of experience in the promotion, Ziggler has competed with a plethora of talented individuals during his time in WWE. He recently heaped praise on former WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

Ziggler got a chance to work with the Street Profits after they were drafted to WWE SmackDown in October last year. The Dirty Dawgs and The Street Profits have locked horns on multiple occasions over the past few months. The two teams proved to be vital for the WWE Tag Team division as they put on stellar matches on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dolph Ziggler discussed a range of interesting topics, going in and out of character. While discussing the Street Profits, the former World Champion had nothing but good things to say about the duo:

"A lot of Fridays it would be like, 'there's 90 seconds and you guys have [The Street Profits to work with]'. Alright let's figure something out. Knowing that they can do what they do, knowing that they were not just ready to listen [but also] contribute and deliver, these guys are going to be something special." Ziggler continued, "I don't speak highly of a bunch of people, unless I know they can deliver and these guys are awesome. I hope once we get back to live events with fans, we can have a couple months with these guys and show them how it's done out there."

Check out what Dolph Ziggler had to say about a variety of subjects in the interview below:

Now that WWE is back on the road, we might see Dirty Dawgs and The Street Profits go head to head again. It is likely that the two will be feuding over the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships sooner or later.

The Dirty Dawgs defeated The Street Profits for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

On an episode of SmackDown in January, The Dirty Dawgs challenged The Street Profits for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships and came out on top. This was their first tag team championship win on the blue brand and they went on to hold the title for over 100 days.

They dropped the tag titles to Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania BackLash earlier this year.

