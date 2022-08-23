WWE RAW Results: Dolph Ziggler calls former Universal Champion a little b**ch before their match on RAW

Former world champion Dolph Ziggler seems to be having somewhat of a resurgence on RAW. On the latest episode of the red brand, Ziggler had a backstage confrontation ahead of his match. He called former Universal Champion Finn Balor "a little b**ch."

Ahead of their match on RAW, Balor confronted Ziggler backstage and laid a barrage of insults on him, particularly saying that he doesn't need his advice and mocking his use of the word "kid." In what was a rather hilarious reply, Ziggler asked Balor, "aren't we the same age?"

Following their back and forth conversation, Dolph Ziggler laid out Balor with a cheap shot right across the jaw before heading out. The Showoff then came back and asked Balor if he would lie down like "a little bitch" or come out and fight him.

While Rhea Ripley has been quick to help her Judgment Day members even against male superstars, she stood by in shock as her fellow faction member was bodied backstage.

However, Ripley attacked Dolph Ziggler after the match, which was won by Finn Balor. It remains to be seen how this potential feud will progress in the near future.

Edited by Debottam Saha