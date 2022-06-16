Dolph Ziggler compares himself to Ken doll in recent tweet

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has taken to social media to share a humorous post comparing himself to a Ken doll.

Ziggler has had an unusual 2020, featuring rarely on WWE's main roster programs but enjoying massive success in his brief NXT run. The six-time Intercontinental Champion captured the NXT Championship from Bron Breakker at NXT: Roadblock but eventually dropped it back to the young Steiner on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Somewhere Dolph is always present, however, is social media. The Showoff often chimes in with humor, cryptic posts, and information about his standup comedy shows on Twitter.

Today, though, the former World Heavyweight Champion shared a picture of himself next to the recently released images of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Dolph then retweeted a fan's tweet, which told him he should have been cast as Barbie.

What has Dolph Ziggler been up to in WWE?

Since his NXT Championship run came to an end at the hands of Bron Breakker back in April, Dolph Ziggler hasn't been seen on the developmental brand. In fact, he's rarely appeared on WWE TV at all since.

The Showoff and his Dirty Dawgs tag team partner Bobby Roode did return to Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago, though, interrupting MVP and The Nigerian Giant Omos while the two celebrated a victory.

Ziggler then superkicked MVP, and the Dirty Dawgs ran backstage with Porter and the giant in pursuit. The segment was not followed up on during the most recent edition of WWE's red show. As of now, it's unclear whether WWE intends to turn it into a full-blown feud or not.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has next for Dolph Ziggler. You can read more about The Showoff by clicking right here.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far