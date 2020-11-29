Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter recently to praise The Street Profits for their in-ring ability and their character. Dolph Ziggler along with his tag-team partner Robert Roode beat The Street Profits to earn a chance for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Street Profits are a great team, very entertaining and to top it all off, just really good kids. They are going to be fantastic former champions #SmackDown — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 28, 2020

Dolph Ziggler as a veteran in the WWE paid due respect to the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions and praised them for being a great team, entertaining, and genuinely good individuals. However, Ziggler could not help himself as he threw a dig at them, claiming that they would be great 'former' champions.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will face The Street Profits for the tag titles

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had a match against The Street Profits on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The match came with an interesting stipulation which stated that if Ziggler and Roode were able to defeat The Street Profits they would be given an opportunity for the tag team championships. Robert Roode was able to pin Montez Ford in order to seal the victory for himself and Dolph Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had previously held the RAW Tag team titles before they lost the titles to The Street Profits. This subsequently led to both teams moving to SmackDown, where The Street Profits exchanged titles with The New Day, whom they would go onto have an amazing match with at Survivor Series.

However, coming off their victory over The New Day, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were once again pestered by the duo of Ziggler and Roode. Obviously, this resulted in a match that saw the duo earn their chance at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have been enduring a bit of a rough patch in recent times, but have finally earned their chance to prove themselves once again. As things stand, a match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles is in the books for the upcoming TLC pay-per-view. Only time will tell if they shall emerge victorious.