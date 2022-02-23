Dolph Ziggler defeats Tommaso Ciampa on NXT 2.0

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has picked up a win over NXT mainstay Tommaso Ciampa on the most recent edition of the developmental show.

"The Showoff" recently showed up on NXT to interrupt a championship summit that featured Bron Breakker, Santos Escobar, and Tommaso Ciampa. He has since stated his intention to claim the NXT Championship and has continued his NXT feud in a recent main roster tag team match against Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor.

On the most recent edition of NXT 2.0, however, Dolph Ziggler faced Ciampa one-on-one in a high-impact, hard-hitting, and unpredictable match. The two received "fight forever" chants from the NXT audience in presence as they battled on the former black-and-gold brand.

At the conclusion of the contest, Ciampa was ambushed by what appeared to be a cameraman and hit with a camera. This enabled Dolph to hit the Superkick and score the pinfall for the win.

It was then revealed that the mystery cameraman was Dolph Ziggler's Dirty Dawgs tag team partner Robert Roode. The two beat down Ciampa after the match until NXT Champion Bron Breakker came out to make the save.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will face Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker next week on NXT 2.0

When Breakker emerged, Roode and Ziggler slid out of the ring and headed for the entrance ramp before the NXT Champion took to the mic.

The rising star then challenged the tag team to a match against him and Ciampa next week on the developmental show, followed by some choice words of trash talk.

Ziggler and Roode then returned to the ring to continue the brawl as NXT went off the air.

What did you think of the match between Ziggler and Ciampa? Are you excited to see Breakker & Ciampa take on the Dirty Dawgs? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

