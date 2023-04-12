Dolph Ziggler details how he wants to retire from WWE

Professional wrestling superstar Dolph Ziggler recently expressed his desire to have his brother, or close friends retire him.

Ziggler is widely regarded as one of the most consistent performers in WWE, earning a reputation as a skilled athlete whose wrestling ability is on par with the industry's best. Throughout his tenure with the company, he has achieved great success, having become a world champion on multiple occasions, in addition to winning the Intercontinental Championship several times.

Despite his past accomplishments, Ziggler is currently not involved in any significant storylines. During a recent appearance on Comedy Store Wrestling, the topic of his retirement was discussed when Ziggler revealed that he would prefer his friends, including The Miz, John Morrison, and Zack Ryder, to be the ones to retire him.

"I always kind of cop out on this and go, I want Miz, [John] Morrison, [Zack] Ryder and myself to either have everybody running down. It’s like Miz and myself and then they’re running in and picking sides or something or we all just have this [four]-way match and not Attitude Era guys where we all hug each other afterwards but we just do it and we’re out there like, we got it. We did this, we built it with a story and I got to be here with my friends who I’ve been friends with because of the business." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Dolph Ziggler picked his brother as his second choice to retire him

Some fans will be surprised to learn that Ziggler has a brother who also wrestles professionally for AEW under the ring name Ryan Nemeth.

During the same interview, Dolph Ziggler chose his brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, as his second pick to retire him.

"They always wanted to do more and I just was drawn to them because Ryder was doing the YouTube show that we weren’t doing and it was like, this guy’s trying everything. Miz was going above and beyond, doing some other show so he can get a push and we were just all drawn to each other doing these extra things and it’s like, these are the people who want to be on top and are doing the extra work. So that would be cool and I would like my brother to retire me." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Dolph Ziggler's retirement storyline is interesting, although it seems unlikely, given that John Morrison and Zack Ryder are not working for WWE.

What do you make of Dolph Ziggler's retirement storyline? Sound off in the comments section.

