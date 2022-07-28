"I could hit him from behind" - WWE Superstar explains the consequences of potentially confronting Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler has shared his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar and his massive strength.

Lesnar has been running roughshod over the WWE roster for years. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to face his arch-rival Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Show Off spoke about Lesnar and mentioned that The Beast was capable of throwing him through a wall:

“Brock, I could hit him from behind with a baseball bat and he might scratch his head and then throw me through a wall or something." (30:16 - 30:19)

WWE legend John Bradshaw Layfield shared his opinion on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' upcoming match

WWE legend John Bradshaw Layfield, also known as JBL, shared his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' upcoming match at SummerSlam 2022.

Speaking on the most recent episode of RAW Talk, JBL labeled both men as great superstars. However, he backed up Lesnar to win the Last Man Standing match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Layfield said:

"Holy cow, it's hard to believe that either of these giants are gonna stay down for ten-count. I have a hard time believing which one's gonna lose this, but somebody is. I have seen Brock Lesnar since he first came in. Roman Reigns, we haven't seen dominance like that since Bruno Sammartino. I am going with the Beast Incarnate here to upset, I don't know if it's upset or not, but to take the title from the Head of the Table."

