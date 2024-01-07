Dolph Ziggler to face 51-year-old legend in a historic event, several former WWE stars announced

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) will be a part of the biggest event in Puerto Rico in over a decade, WWC's Euphoria.

Nemeth will face 'Mr. Raytings' Ray González. That's not all; the monumental show will feature many top names such as Matt Cardona, Chris Adonis, and others.

Rechristened as "The Most Wanted Man," Nic Nemeth has hit the ground running since his WWE release and will wrestle his first match on the indies on January 20th, at the Pepín Cestero Arena at Bayamón at WWC Euphoria.

Nemeth will enter the squared circle against "The Greatest of All Time in Puerto Rican wrestling," 51-year-old Ray González.

Nic's brother, AEW's Ryan Nemeth, will also be featured on the card in a match against "The Precious One" Gilbert.

The man formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE will also challenge Intelecto Cinco Estrellas for the WWC Universal Championship at World Wrestling Council (WWC) Euphoria.

The match card is incredibly stacked and features some prominent ex-WWE stars, as you can view below:

Dolph Ziggler vs. Ray González WWC Universal Championship : Intelecto Cinco Estrellas vs. Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, with Eddie "Alábalo" Colón (Primo Colon) in his corner

: Intelecto Cinco Estrellas vs. Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters in WWE, with Eddie "Alábalo" Colón (Primo Colon) in his corner Caribbean Championship : Xavant def. Matt Cardona

: Xavant def. Matt Cardona P uerto Rican Championship : Gilbert vs. AEW's Ryan Nemeth.

: Gilbert vs. AEW's Ryan Nemeth. TLC Match for the WWC World Tag Team Championships: La Artillería Ilegal, Lightning & Chicano vs. La Maldita Revolución, Julio Jiménez & Zcion RTOne.

WWC Television Championship : Jovan vs.The Hottest Act, Bryan Idol, directly from NWA.

: Jovan vs.The Hottest Act, Bryan Idol, directly from NWA. The Crush, Natalia Markova, directly from the NWA with Stephanie Amalbert in her corner vs. La Guerrera, Amazona.

The Showman, Mike Nice vs The Dragon, Nihan.

WWC Junior Heavyweight Championship: La Promesa, Diego Luna (c) vs. Super Classic, Hijo del Enigma vs. El Informante vs. Brandon The Skater.

Tickets are on sale at Rayting Mini Market in Mameyal at Dorado, Puerto Rico, and will be on sale the same day of the event at the Pepín Cestero Arena starting at 3:00 pm (ET). The event is also available on PPV on FITE TV for fans worldwide.

