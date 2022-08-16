Dolph Ziggler headbutts WWE Superstar backstage on WWE RAW

WWE Superstars Dolph Ziggler and Theory got into a backstage altercation on the latest episode Monday Night RAW.

Theory made his return to RAW this week after taking a short time off following SummerSlam 2022. Mr. Money in the Bank was asked about his disastrous cash in attempt but laughed it off with a series of brash statements. Theory talked about the accolades he has already amassed in WWE. He also called himself the "hand-picked" future of the wrestling business.

Theory then found himself interrupted by Dolph Ziggler, who talked about his own time as Mr. Money in the Bank. Theory then told The Showoff that he was a has-been and that he ruined his own career. The young star then promised not to do the same. This enraged Ziggler, who planted a headbutt on the young superstar, which led to a brawl in the backstage area.

Dolph Ziggler has been something of a thorn in Theory's side since The Showoff returned to RAW a few weeks ago. He has even cost Mr. MITB several matches by serving as a distraction.

