Dolph Ziggler hopes 50-year-old WWE Superstar is around for another 60 years

Dolph Ziggler had massive praise for fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth in his latest tweet.

R-Truth made a surprise appearance on the latest edition of WWE NXT. The former 24/7 Champion welcomed fans to Halloween Havoc and was informed that the event had already happened. The hilarious segment ended with a match being set up between Truth and Grayson Waller for next week's show.

Shortly after Truth's NXT appearance, Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter to respond to the same and heaped massive praise on him.

Ziggler called Truth a "National Treasure" and added that he hopes Truth is around for another 60 years. Check out his tweet below:

"National F’n Treasure. I hope he’s around for another 60 years."

How did fans react to Dolph Ziggler praising R-Truth?

R-Truth has been with the Stamford-based company for about 14 years at this point. The 50-year-old veteran has consistently been one of the most amusing acts on WWE TV over the years.

Truth's popularity shot up the roof in mid-to-late 2019, courtesy of his misadventures with the 24/7 title. His hilarious antics with Drake Maverick and many others have resulted in massive YouTube numbers for WWE.

The WWE Universe has nothing but love and respect for R-Truth. The response to Dolph Ziggler's tweet reflected the same. Check out some of the replies below:

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the many fans that Truth boasts. Last year, during an interview on Hot 97 with Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez, Truth opened up about why McMahon likes him:

"I remember Vince saying to me, he said that 'I like you because,' he said, 'you treat me like Vince, you don't treat me, you're just as honest as you want to be. Not, you don't bulls— with me.' Our relationship started from there, from me doing the handshake tours with him. I don't know how many times we have been from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan to Turkey, know what I'm saying? To like, we will go over, I would go on trips with him to see the troops." [H/T WrestlingInc]

R-Truth is regarded by many fans as the funniest character in WWE's storied history. He has done enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

Here's hoping Truth is around and keeps entertaining the WWE Universe for a long time to come.

