"Screw all of them, they’re not taking my spot"-Dolph Ziggler jokes about being a veteran in the locker room

Dolph Ziggler has been with WWE for close to 17 years now. Starting off as a young rookie in The Spirit Squad, Ziggler has evolved into the brash and cocky heel we know today.

Along the way, Ziggler gained a boatload of experience and now finds himself a seasoned veteran in WWE's locker room.

The former two-time World Heavyweight Champion recently came on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, where he disclosed what its like being one of the vets, and how he deals with some of the younger superstars.

Ziggler would start by jokingly stating that not one of them will ever take his spot.

"Screw all of them, they’re not taking my spot. I’ll give you that answer just like I would say to them backstage, but also go, once the joke was over, I love passing that on. I really do." said Dolph Ziggler (H/T FOX Sports)

However, on a more serious note, Dolph revealed that he enjoys passing on advice to younger superstars, and even finds it fun.

"There’s no reason to be a negative bitter A-hole and then not give back to everybody else. I know what I’m doing better than almost everybody in the business, and I can give out lessons — maybe they take it, maybe they don’t — but being in the ring with Street Profits, Dominik [Mysterio], it’s so fun to know that you’re helping and not trying to sabotage." said Dolph Ziggler (H/T FOX Sports)

It's great to hear that Dolph Ziggler enjoys playing the role of a mentor in the locker room, despite the obvious contrast with his TV character.

Dolph Ziggler recently lost his SmackDown Tag Team Championship to one of WWE's young roster members

Until recently, Dolph Ziggler held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships alongside Robert Roode as part of the Dirty Dawgs. Unfortunately, the duo lost their titles at WrestleMania Backlash to The Mysterios.

The team of Rey and Dominik became the first father-son pairing to ever hold a tag team title in WWE. It was also a momentous occasion for young Dominik, who won his first championship belt.

A rematch between the Dirty Dawgs and the Mysterios is certainly on the cards.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode can take the titles back? Let us know in the comments section.