WWE News: Dolph Ziggler match announced for Elimination Chamber

It was announced on Smackdown! Live tonight by Daniel Bryan that Dolph Ziggler would face Apollo Crews and Kalisto in a handicap match at the Elimination Chamber event on Sunday.

On the January 3rd, 2017 episode of SmackDown! Live, Ziggler lost a singles match to Baron Corbin. After Kalisto came to Dolph’s aid during a post-match assault by The Lone Wolf, Ziggler superkicked Kalisto, turning heel in the process for the first time since 2013.

He would then assault Apollo Crews backstage after being questioned for his actions. Ziggler continued to attack Kalisto and Apollo Crews in the following weeks.

On an episode of SmackDown! Live, he was invited onto a special "King's Court” segment with Jerry "The King" Lawler. He proudly took responsibility for the heart attack suffered by the Memphis wrestling icon on September 10th 2012.

He then superkicked Jerry Lawler in the chest before leaving the ring, thus cementing his heel turn. On the following episode of SmackDown! Live, Ziggler defeated Kalisto in a singles match. After the match, Ziggler attempted to remove Kalisto's mask but was stopped by Apollo Crews.



Tonight on Smackdown! Live, Dolph lost a match to Apollo Crews when Apollo turned an attempted Superkick into a schoolboy pin. Dolph immediately got up and superkicked Crews before he could have his hand raised.

Ziggler grabbed a chair and started attacking Crews with it, Kalisto came out for the save but ultimately, he fell to Ziggler and the steel chair as well.

After a commercial break, Ziggler was trying to leave the arena when General Manager Daniel Bryan confronted him for his actions. Ziggler said that he was getting his stuff and getting out of the building. Daniel asked Dolph if he was going to throw a fit with a chair every time he lost a match.

Dolph retorted by saying that he could beat both Apollo Crews and Kalisto at the same time, but beating them with a chair was more fun. Daniel Bryan then made a handicap match official for Elimination Chamber: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews.

Elimination Chamber will take place on Sunday, February 12th, 2017 from Phoenix, Arizona.

This is certainly some odd matchmaking, considering that the handicap match is often used to put a babyface up against all odds. It’s rarely used to punish an unruly heel who is acting out. We applaud WWE for making this unique booking decision, and it will be interesting to see how this match plays out.

It will likely be part of the pre-show to the pay-per-view on Sunday.

