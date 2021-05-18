"He was the me of other companies" - Dolph Ziggler names one WWE superstar who may be exactly like him

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most polarizing characters in WWE. Playing the role of a cocky and brash superstar who craves every opportunity is common in professional wrestling. Ziggler's rendition of this persona has stood the test of time.

Over the years, The Showoff has been playing the heel character to perfection, and it looks like very few have been able to emulate his standards. However, Dolph Ziggler feels that one WWE Superstar has been the "Ziggler" of other promotions.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, Dolph Ziggler gave credit to his tag team partner Robert Roode and discussed what it is like working with him.

The former two-time World Heavyweight Champion went so far as to say that Robert Roode was the "Dolph Ziggler" of other companies. Roode previously worked for promotions like TNA (now IMPACT) and NJPW. He even had a run on the independent scene.

Ziggler heaped praise on his partner, calling him a "true freaking pro."

"I love talking great about myself, but for the time being, Robert Roode also. Holy cow! I feel like he was the me of other companies. Putting it all in his hands, knowing what to do. In a pinch going, ‘This has all changed now. You have 10 seconds,' and he is a true freaking pro!" said Dolph Ziggler. (H/T FOX Sports)

Ziggler and Roode are certainly a dynamic duo and they even had a successful run as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Both stars complement each other really well, considering how similar they are.

Dolph Ziggler and his brother have been going back and forth on Twitter

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode recently lost the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania Backlash. This particular loss was not overlooked in the wrestling world.

Ziggler's brother, AEW star Ryan Nemeth, took a shot at him on Twitter, referring to The Showoff's performance at WrestleMania Backlash. The WWE star would retort by photoshopping a picture of his brother on one of AEW's tweets.

It's entertaining to see the playful sibling rivalry between Dolph Ziggler and his brother on social media. If they ever end up on the same promotion in the future, the brothers could even take this rivalry into the ring.